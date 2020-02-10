I don’t believe Moi is dead until I see the body, Kakamega man says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – “I just want to confirm he is dead,” said Nelson Oracha, who traveled all the way from Kakamega, about 400 kilometers from the capital Nairobi where he had come to view the body of retired president Daniel arap Moi, lying-in-state in Parliament.

Thousands of Kenyans have been queueing to glimpse the body of the country’s longest-serving leader ahead of a state funeral on Wednesday at the Nyayo National Stadium

Moi, whose 24-year rule saw Kenya become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed, died on February 4 aged 95.

“I live in Kakamega and even though I have watched on TV and listened to radio about his death, I am still in disbelief. Moi was a great leader and he related well with everyone. He would make stops in Kakamega whenever he visited and we would say hello to him,” Oracha said Sunday, queuing to Parliament.

Oracha is among many Kenyans who said they went to school during the Moi era because of the free milk for public primary schools.

“I used to go to school because I knew Maziwa ya Nyayo would be provided for us. I felt motivated and if indeed Mzee is dead then I will hold his memories forever because I know if it were not for him and his generosity maybe, I would not have gone to school.”

The body of the late president who towered over Kenya between 1978 and 2002 was escorted by military guard through the streets of the capital to the parliament building, drawn on a gun carriage and wrapped in the national flag.

Levis Wanjohi from Thika said he went to view the body of Moi because he never had a chance to see him when he was alive. He also wanted to set foot in Parliament.

“I am here because I only heard of President Moi but I never saw him with my own eyes,” he said.

On his part, Philip Walubengo from Webuye said Moi left a more peaceful and stable country and for that reason, he should be accorded the respect he deserves.

He urged those who are yet to view his body to make their way to parliament.

“Mzee Moi was a great leader and we need to give him the respect he deserves. He loved the peace and that is what we should all emulate from him. So, I left my work today to come and see him for the last time and I urge all Kenyans who are yet to view his body to come here and do so,” Walubengo expressed.

Magdalene Njoki, a vendor, said she traveled with her two children from Thika, about 50 kilometers from Nairobi, to thank the president who provided free milk in school under a Moi-era policy.

“He was a good leader,” she said, praising Moi for the Nyayo Milk.

But Moi leaves a mixed legacy. During his tenure, corruption became endemic and tribal divisions were stoked and turned bloody, but many also remember a period of relative peace in Kenya as East Africa was roiled by conflict.

Nixon Indeche, a retired public servant, said he was “going to see his body for closure”.

“He detained a lot of people without trial and destroyed our economy, but all that is in the past now because he asked for forgiveness publicly,” he said.

Prior to handing over power to Mwai Kibaki in 2002, Moi publicly asked for forgiveness from “anyone I wronged while in office.”

In neighbouring Ethiopia, at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, a brief moment of silence was observed Sunday by visiting leaders and dignitaries before an annual two-day conference got underway.

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi said Africa “had lost one of its illustrious sons”.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who on Saturday led the tributes for Moi on the first of his three days in state, remembered “a father of our nation, a champion of Pan-Africanism”.

In recent years observers had criticised the apparent rehabilitation of Moi as the elderly former president often received visits from Kenyatta, his opposition rival Raila Odinga and other politicians, seeking his blessing ahead of elections.

Kenyatta revived “Moi Day” in honour of the former president in 2017, after it was scrapped in 2010.

Officials said around 23,000 people saw the body on Saturday, though a final figure is not expected for some days. Sunday’s longer viewing hours could draw a bigger crowd.

His body will be buried Wednesday in his home area of Kabarak, 220 kilometers northwest of Nairobi.