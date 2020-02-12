Go for it, Moi family tells Gideon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Senator Gideon Moi has received the family’s blessings as the defacto heir of the retired president’s political career.

“You have our blessings to go for it,” said Raymond Moi, who handed Gideon the symbolic famous Rungu Moi used to swing around in all public functions.

It was handed to Rongai MP Raymond by Moi’s Tugen elders. He then called Gideon to the main dais and handed it over to him, declaring, “as a family we have given you this mandate, take over from where Mzee left.”

And he was quick to warn, “if you can’t just know that I am also capable.”

Gideon accepted the role, saying, “I will take up the challenge.”

The brief ceremony at the tail-end of Moi’s burial ceremony is symbolic in many aspects, given Gideon is eyeing the presidency in 2022.