German President Steinmeier to arrive Sunday for official visit – State House

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expecteed in Niarobi on Sunday, February 23/German Foreign Office

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on Sunday expected to arrive in the country for a State Visit, four years after a similar visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement released on Saturday, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said Presidents Steinmeier and Kenyatta are expected to hold bilateral talks on Monday.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta will formally receive the visiting German Head of State at State House, Nairobi. After State Reception ceremonies, the two leaders will proceed for private talks before leading their respective delegations for bilateral discussions,” she said.

Germany is among Kenya’s development partners in the European Union, in the areas of green energy, health, promotion of human rights, education among other poverty alleviating projects.

The two countries have had diplomatic relations since 1961.

In 2016, President Kenyatta visited Germany where he sought partnerships in key areas of trade and investment, tourism, education, culture, and security.

He also met German investors in a bid to raise awareness on the available business and investment opportunities in the country with a view to increasing Foreign Direct Investment.

The President also toured one of the world’s leading providers of renewable energy training and efficiency education – the Renewable Energy Academy AG (RENAC).

German Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Heiko Maas accompanies President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a recent trip to Munich/German Foreign Office

RENAC has, since inception in 2008, trained over 6,000 people from 145 countries on green energy and a variety of business services to develop capacities for sustainable energy supply.

Kenya has invested heavily in renewable energy and has since developed the largest wind farm in Africa, as part of its commitment to renewable energy.

The Lake Turkana Wind Power project, located in Loiyangalani area in Marsabit County, comprises of 365 wind turbines, each with a generating capacity of 850kW, and a high voltage substation that has been connected to the national grid.

The wind farm is providing reliable, low-cost energy to Kenya’s national grid, which is set to be purchased at a fixed price by Kenya Power and Lighting Company Ltd over a 20-year period.