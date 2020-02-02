Former Capital FM journalist wins international fellowship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, Judie Kaberia said she is excited to take up the new challenge. /COURTESY.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – Former Capital FM journalist, Judie Kaberia is among 10 Fellows for the 2020 Resilience Fellowship.

Kabeira, a former Associate Editor at Capital FM, was shortlisted as a finalist out of the 350 applications received across the globe.

The Resilience Fellowship is part of the Resilience Fund launched in May 2019 in the margins of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Vienna, Austria, a grant-making mechanism managed by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime to support local organizations and individuals in their efforts to ‘counter the effects of organized crime.’

During the year-long Fellowship in 2020, the ten fellows will focus on initiatives that will address the effects of transnational organized crimes with the aim of creating awareness, making efforts to influence policy and advocating for protection of human rights.

The fellows are scheduled to attend the first retreat in Italy next month.

Kaberia, a seasoned journalist made a name in reporting on human rights, elections, justice, equality and health during her stint at Capital FM. She will partner with the station during the course of the Resilience Fellowship.

She is currently the East Africa Coordinator for Wayamo Foundation, Chair of Africa Check Foundation Board, Kenya and Chair of the Woman’s Newsroom Foundation.