Elachi gives Sonko 5 days to file responses on impeachment motion

Nairobi speaker Beatrice Elachi Tuesday asked the Governor to submit written replies to allegations raised in the motion

, NAIROBI, Kenya, February 26 — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has until next week Tuesday to defend himself against accusations levelled against him in an impeachment motion tabled by Makongeni ward representative Peter Imwatok.

Nairobi speaker Beatrice Elachi Tuesday asked the Governor to submit written replies to allegations raised in the motion.

The speaker directed the County clerk to ensure his response is served to all Members of County Assembly.

“Consequently, I direct the Office of the Clerk to serve the Governor with the Notice of Motion,” reads a letter addressed to Sonko.

The grounds for impeachment outlined in the motion include gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Act 2012, inability to control and manage public debt and clear pending expenses, exhibiting incompetence and inability to offer leadership, and willingly failing to name a Deputy Governor with an ulterior motive of holding the county at ransom.

The impending debate on the impeachment comes at a time the Governor has signed to surrender Health, Transport, Public works and Planning functions to the National Government.

“In a landmark agreement signed at State House today (Tuesday), Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in concurrence with H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta, signed an agreement, handing over functions of the Nairobi County Government to the National Government, pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution,” State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said following a signing ceremony witnessed by President Kenyatta.

The signing of the agreement was also witnessed by the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka and Attorney General Paul Kihara, in what State House said, “will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently.”

The move, Dena

said, comes as a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt.

Once the impeachment motion is placed on the order paper, it shall be disposed of within three days.

Under Article 181 of the Constitution, a Governor can be removed from office over gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, where there are serious reasons to believe that the county governor has committed a crime under national or international law, abuse of office or gross misconduct and physical or mental incapacity to perform the functions of office of county governor.

Some 65 MCAs signed up to impeach Governor Sonko before the motion was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday last week.

If impeached by the County Assembly, Sonko will have a chance to argue his case at the Senate.

A similar exercise saw Ferdinand Waititu exit the office of Governor in Kiambu and the entry of his deputy James Nyoro, as the new county chief.

Like Waititu, Sonko is battling a multi-million-shilling corruption case in court.