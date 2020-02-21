Echesa’s associate Crispin Odipo charged in fake military tender scheme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – A co-director of former sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was Friday charged with conspiracy to defraud a Polish national of Sh11.5 million in a fraud case involving a fake Sh39 billion tender for supply of military equipment.

A foreigner identified as Kozlowski Stanley Bruno was swindled USD 117,080 translating to Sh 11.5 million, the prosecution indicated.

The accused, Crispin Oduor Odipo, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi denied eighteen counts of making a document and signing a false agreement purporting to influence the award of a tender for the supply of military equipment.

The prosecution through Jacinta Nyamosi said the offense was committed at Plaza 2000 located along Mombasa Road.

The deal was to be signed in the Office of the Deputy President, Harambee House Annex, along Harambee avenue.

She asked the court to deny the accused person arrested on Wednesday bail because he was likely to interfere with witnesses and evidence.

Jacinta further told the court the accused is a flight risk who is likely to abscond trial.

The court directed that the accused be remanded in police custody until Monday, February 24 when the presiding magistrate will deliver a ruling on bail.

Echesa and three accused persons were last week charged with similar offenses and released on a Sh1 million cash bail each.