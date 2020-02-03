Duale to skip Garissa BBI meet, to present proposals to Haji-led steering team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has broken his silence on his absence in the ongoing regional Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative forums.

In a message on his twitter handle, Duale dismissed the regional forum which so far been held in Kisii, Kakamega, Mombasa and Kitui terming them public barazas which are not recognized in law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Garissa Township MP said he will present his proposals to the BBI Implementation Steering team chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji which convenes its first public hearing on Wednesday.

I will present my proposals to the Haji-led team because it is the one recognized by law. I don't address the problems of my people through public barazas. Issues of proportional representation and allocation of resources will top our agenda as a region. — Hon. Aden Duale (@HonAdenDuale) February 2, 2020

Duale further stated that he will not be attending the BBI consultative fora led by the Council of Governors (CoG) and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

His remarks come as Garissa Governor Ali Korane announced that the BBI rally which was anticipated to be held on Sunday, February 9 had been moved to February 23.

Duale who is a key leader in the pastoralists’ community said he will be seeking to address issues of proportional representation and allocation of resources when he appears before the Haji team.

He has kept an uncharacteristic low profile as the various high-ranking political leaders such as his Majority counterpart in the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen who has been leading a faction allied to Deputy President William Ruto in making pronouncements on the BBI process.

The Murkomen-led team which recently vowed to attended meetings convened by Odinga-leaning governors is organizing a meeting in Nakuru to be held on February 8.

Duale has similarly avoided being dragged or associated with the alliances in support of the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM Leader Odinga on one hand and the DP on the other.

He has often maintained that as a Majority Leader he serves to ensure that the government’s agenda before the National Assembly is dispensed with expeditiously.

“Currently, my tray is full with Parliament resuming next week. The people of North Eastern are facing a lot of problems from insecurity, schools being closed to census issues. These are my priorities for now,” he said in a Sunday tweet.