Drunk driver dies in early morning lone accident along Langata Rd

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – One person died this morning in a grisly accident along Langata Road.

Langata Sub-County Deputy Commander Jason Samburumo said the accident occurred at about 7.24 am after the driver of the saloon car and hit several trees and landed on a perimeter fence opposite Sunshine Secondary School.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commander said the motor vehicle was being driven from Mbagathi Roundabout direction towards general direction of Langata and on reaching at the location of the accident the driver lost control.

“According to witnesses, that the driver ignored the pleas that he should not drive because he was drunk … they said he got into the car and sped off,” said the police.

“When the deceased got near steep bend at Sunshine Secondary School he lost control and ploughed into a section of the Wilson Airport perimeter fence. It then rolled severally after which the front part of the vehicle burst into flames,” Samburumo stated.

Recover teams had to cut through the wreckage of the motor vehicle in order to retrieve body of driver which was trapped after the vehicle caught fire and was extensively damaged.

The body has been moved to City Mortuary.