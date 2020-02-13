DPP seeks Ex-LSK boss Eric Mutua over Malili ranch sale citing fresh evidence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Chairperson Eric Mutua is being sought by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for indictment over alleged theft of money from the sale and compensation of the Malili ranch, a Nairobi court was told on Thursday.

Haji’s decision is said to have been reached following the emergence of new evidence.

Evidence the public prosecutor could rely on includes statements by complainants who say they were yet to be paid or compensated 10 years after the 5000-acre ranch was sold to the government for the development of Konza City.

Mutua’s law firm acted for Malili Ranch Limited, the Company that sold the land to government.

He is believed to have offered conveyancing services but denied involvement in the transactions.