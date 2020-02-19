DP Ruto to IG: charge any of my staff in Echesa fraud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has now written to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, seeking expedited probe in the Sh39 billion arms deal fraud that was committed in his office.

Through his Chief of Staff, Ken Osinde, Ruto said any of his staff found culpable should face the law.

“Any officer in our establishment who will be found culpable should be arraigned in court the soonest possible,” Osinde said in the letter dated February 19, 2020 addressed to the Inspector General of Police.

In the scandal, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been charged alongside three individuals, for obtaining some Sh11.5 million from foreign arms dealers, whom they duped that they were in a position to facilitate the award of a Sh39 billion military equipment tender.

Echesa was arrested last week, after walking out of the DP’s office at Harambee House Annex, where he had taken two of the foreign investors. The DP was not in the office at the time, and they are said to have left when they were informed that he was not in. But that was after 28 minutes in his boardroom.

Ruto’s Spokesman David Mugonyi issued a statement on Monday saying the DP was not scheduled to work from Annex on the material day, and had no appointment with Echesa.

In Ruto’s letter signed by his Chief of Staff Osinde, he asked Mutyambai to extend the investigations to the Department of Immigration to establish the visa clearance issued to the foreign investors who allegedly paid Sh11.5 million for facilitation fees to Echesa and his associates.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has obtained CCTV footage from Harambee House Annex for analysis, as they seek to establish who the trio interacted with.

The former Cabinet Secretary and his co-accused were freed on a Sh1 million cash bail on Monday after denying charges preferred by the DCI.

Echesa later held a television interview in his Karen residence during which he distanced himself with Pzels Co Limited, a firm through which the Sh11.5 million down payment was allegedly wired.