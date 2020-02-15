DP Ruto says BBI debate won’t derail Jubilee development agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the ongoing national dialogue surrounding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will not derail the country’s development agenda.

Ruto, who was speaking in Nyeri County, said politicians should focus on delivering on their pledges rather concentrating on narrow political ambitions.

“Even as we engage each other in the initiative, we would like to ensure that all the plans aimed at transforming the country will not stall,” he said.

The call comes two days after the Building Bridges Initiative Implementation Steering Task-force kicked off its nationwide validation hearing exercise with sitting in Nairobi.

The DP cautioned politicians against politicizing issues surrounding formulation of the BBI report at the expense of development at the grassroots.

“Even in this debate, it will not be a debate among politicians. It must start with the Kenyans. The issues affecting the locals are what will be priority and we must ensure every view of Kenyans is considered,” Ruto said.

MPS Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira),Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Antony Kiai (Mukurweini), Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu) and Rahab Mukami (Nyeri County) who accompanied the DP said that they will continue drumming up support for BBI, but for as long as it does not burden the voters.

“We will support BBI only if it is about creating jobs for our youth, ensure our coffee, tea farmers have access to market but we will have a problem with it if it seeks to create seats for certain people,” Gachagua said.

“We do not support a parliamentary system of government. We are for one man, one vote, one shilling,” Mukami stated.