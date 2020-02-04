DP Ruto praises ex-President Moi for upholding democracy at the end of his 24-year-rule

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has eulogized former President Daniel Arap Moi as his mentor who has left behind an undeniable legacy of success during his 24-year tenure as the country’s President.

In his condoling message to the family of President Moi who passed on Tuesday morning at the age of 95, Ruto who spoke at the steps of Harambee House Annex said Mzee Moi was a true statesman whose legacy should be emulated by all Kenyans.

“Against the expectation of many, President Moi led the reforms that enabled Kenyans to ensure vigorous de facto and de jure, multi-party democracy as well as civil political democracy.

“He submitted himself to presidential term limits, graciously entering a dignified retirement. God has been kind to him as he enjoyed many dignified years outside the Presidency of Kenya,” the DP said in a televised address.

Ruto said an elaborate plan to be overseen by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua was in place to give President Moi a befitting State Funeral.

In his condolence message, the Deputy President credited Moi with mentoring him among other leaders as they began their political journeys.

“As a teacher evangelist who tossed himself into politics, Mzee Moi excelled. His genuine concerns, loyalty and sincerity allowed him to attain power and attract massive support.”

“Just as Moi did, we must as a country strive to excel. He taught and mentored many, his determination showed that nothing is impossible, and that Kenya can be a better place,” Ruto said.

The Deputy President said Kenya will never forget his discipline and dedication to serve the country.

“It is also a challenge to our generation to raise up to the great responsibility of serious national building and to have the courage to face our challenges and to use his fine example to take Kenya forward.”

“It is sad to say goodbye to a man whose legacy we all feel in this sad moment of great loss. Therefore, let us still rejoice for what he did for his country men and women,” he said.

President Moi who was battling a long illness had on several occasions been in and out of hospital.

His family described his death as a peaceful one, the former leader breathing his last surrounded by his close family members.