DP Ruto pledges govt support for bereaved families in Kakamega school stampede

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – The Government will offer assistance to the bereaved families of the Monday evening’s stampede at the Kakamega Primary School, Deputy President William Ruto has announced.

He noted that the process would be coordinated jointly by the National Government and the County Government of Kakamega.

The Deputy President explained that the Government’s multi-agency team was also extending its support to the survivors of the unfortunate incident to prevent a further loss of life.

“Affected learners, parents and their families would be counselled,” he added.

He spoke on Tuesday at the institution’s premises where he also explained that the National Government and the County Government of Kakamega would offer essential assistance to the grieving families.

“Our condolences to the bereaved families, we share your grief with deep sympathy. We wish quick recovery to the survivors of the incident,” said the Deputy President.

He was accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Education Permanent Secretary Belio Kipsang, among other leaders.

The Deputy President said it was unfortunate that the country had lost at least 14 children from the accident.

He noted that investigations were being conducted to establish the cause of the accident.

“We are giving our security team ample time to find out the cause of the stampede. This would help us to come up with measures that would prevent a recurrence of such a deadly event,” he added.

In its preliminary investigations, the Government’s multi-agency team has established that learners affected were in classes Four and Five, which were accommodated in first and second floors of the affected building.

It was further established that 14 learners — nine boys and five girls — succumbed to the unfortunate incident with 46 learners having been injured.

In order to allow for a full investigation into the incident, Dr Ruto announced that the school would remain closed until Friday this week and re-open on Monday, February 10, 2020.