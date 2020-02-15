DP Ruto distances himself from besieged former CS over Sh39bn fraud case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has come out to deny reports in a section of the media linking to the former Sport Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa following his arrest.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, the Deputy President claimed his political competitors had engaged in a smear-campaign by trying to link him to the former Cabinet Secretary’s afflictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto summed up his tweet by telling that the DCI to go after the real fraudsters.

“The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation,”

Echesa was remanded at the Muthaiga Police Station until Monday after he was arrested on Thursday over an alleged 39 billion shillings fake military equipment scam.

The former Cabinet Secretary is alleged to have used the Office of the Deputy President and the signature of Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma to cut a fraudulent multi-billion shilling deal.

Echesa was remanded after the prosecution objected to his release on bail saying that investigators need to travel to the US to collect more evidence.

The Court further heard that releasing him will jeopardize collection of evidence, some of which was found in the possession of the suspect.

The former CS’s lawyer Evans Ondieki opposed the request by the prosecution alleging that his arrest is malicious, given the timing and the number of days the prosecution wants to hold him.