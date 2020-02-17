DOD says complainants in fake arms deal never been to Ulinzi House  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – The Department of Defence of Monday dismissed media reports indicating complaints in the unfolding saga involving a dubious procurement of military equipment had been to Ulinzi House, the defence headquarters.

The Ministry of Defence through its Public Communications Director Bogita Ongeri said the was concerned a section of the media was creating what he termed as “a scandalous and libelous narrative of what is clearly a fraudulent and criminal act.”

“The visit further revealed that the complainant has never been to Ulinzi house, the Ministry of Defense headquarters as it has been alleged,” he said.

“The Ministry of Defence intends to seek redress for this matter,” Ongeri cautioned.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three other persons were Monday charged at the Milimani Law Courts with twelve fraud-related counts among them obtaining money by false pretense and authority a document on a restricted tender without due authorization.

Echesa, Daniel Otieno Omondi, Clifford Okoth Onyango, Kennedy Oyoo denied the charges and were freed on Sh1 million cash bail with an alternative of Sh3 million surety bond.

Through his twitter account on Sunday, Deputy President William Ruto dismissed those linking him to the scam.

“ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question: other than 23min in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media,” stated the DP on Sunday.

Deputy President William Ruto’s Spokesperson David Mugonyi said Echesa and his two companions were ushered in after they claimed they had an appointment with the DP who was not in the office at that time.

According to Mugonyi the DP was at his Karen office and didn’t have any scheduled appointment to meet Echesa and co.

Echesa and team are also said not to have met any officer who works for the DP other than security officers manning the reception.

“Private Secretary Reuben Maiyo and Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet were not in Harambee house Annex on the material day as alleged,” stated Mungonyi.

It is then after being informed that the DP was not around, that Echesa and his companions left the public waiting room after waiting for 23 minutes, Mugonyi indicated.

“Echesa and men didn’t access any other office other than the public waiting room,” he said.

Detectives from the DCI on Monday raided the office of the Deputy President obtained the CCTV footage, documents and interrogated staff to aid in the ongoing investigations to the alleged fraudulent dealings.

The detectives also visited DoD and did a parade for the complainants to identify if any of the officials at DoD played a role in the fraud.

The CCTV footage was taken to the DCI headquarters for further analysis.