Detectives arrest 31-year-old racketeer behind multi-million-shilling affordable homes scam

0 SHARES Share Tweet

31-year-old Nuzrat Sharif was arrested in Nyali, Mombasa County/DCI

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested a woman who is said to be the mastermind of ‘Simple Homes’ scheme, where unsuspecting Kenyans lost millions of shillings.

The 31-year-old Nuzrat Sharif was arrested in Nyali, Mombasa County.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nuzrat is married to Yasin Abubakr Kodhek alias Eugene Kodhek who is suspected to have swindled unsuspecting Kenyans over Sh500 Million in a scam dubbed ‘Simple Homes’,” DCI said.

A statement from DCI stated that Nuzrat had links to a company identified as Dinm Evitaerc Limited in Parklands which duped hundreds of Kenyans promoting lucrative deals on affordable housing.

It has also been established that Nuzrat had tricked her mother Nurjahan Mohamed aged 52 years to open various companies namely Proop Tellub Ltd (Bullet Proop), Dinm Evitaerc Ltd (Creative Mind), Kehdok Saniwagra Igniwga (Agwingi Argawings Kodhek), Rkab Uba Nisay (Yasin Abubakr) and EOAH.

The scam traced back to 2017, exposed how a company had reportedly pocketed millions by selling non-existent homes to Kenyans.

The company had a well crafted online campaign that left too many Kenyans excited about the crazy deals that would soon see them become home owners.

Buyers were to part with an upfront deposit of 5 per cent of the property’s value.

Even after parting with the deposit, they lamented that they never got to see the houses.

After due diligence by some social media users, some of the pictures of the houses posted online were found to have been lifted from the internet.

The DCI has also asked Kenyans who have fallen victim to the fraud to come forward and make formal complaints.