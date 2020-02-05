DCI and EACC launches fresh probe on Nairobi County appointments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched fresh investigations on appointments and the conduct of officials in Nairobi county.

DCI boss George Kinoti said they are investigating allegations of unethical and corrupt appointments of officials at the county even as the EACC summoned 14 officials for questioning.

Those summoned are members of Sonko’s cabinet who were recently appointed in changes that saw two County Executive Committee Members sacked, two reinstated and two others nominated.

The anti-graft agency is also investigating the procedure used by the Governor to nominate Ann Mwenda, the current Chief Officer Disaster management as Deputy Governor.

Kinoti, in a letter addressed to the County Secretary, is seeking minutes of the County Public Service Board on the appointment of the current Embakasi East sub-county Ward administrator, minutes on the appointment of the current County Liquor Board and a certified copy of the attendance register for members of the county assembly for the last six months.

“This office is undertaking investigations over alleged unethical and corrupt appointments of officials of various positions within the county where the office of the County Secretary played a key role,” reads Kinoti’s letter dated February 3.

EACC is seeking to question Leboo Ole Morintat (County Secretary), CECMs Mohamed Dagane ( Roads), Charles Kerich(Lands and Urban planning), Veska Kangongo(Devolution and Public service), Lucia Mulwa(Education), Hitan Majevda(Health), Newton Munene(ICT), Allan Igambi(Finance and Economics), Larry Wambua(Environment), George Oswewe(nominee Trade), Karen Nyamu (nominee Agriculture CECM).

Others to be questioned include Lydia Kwamboka (County Attorney), Peter Mugo (Chief of Staff) and Villy Magero (Records and archive management).

The anti-graft agency is also investigating the procedure used by the Governor to nominate Ann Mwenda, the current Chief Officer in charge of Disaster Management as the Deputy Governor.

When he appeared at Integrity Center in November last year, Sonko accused the commission of political-witch hunt following numerous investigations at the County Government of Nairobi.

The Governor is facing corruption charges in a Sh357 million scandal and is barred from accessing office.