CS Magoha, RC Natembeya to lead Form I admission mop up in Nakuru

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha was Monday set to conduct Form One admission mop up exercise in Nakuru as national government pushes for 100 per cent transition.

Prof Magoha will be accompanied by Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya.

The mop-up campaign rolled out by the government in January to trace all candidates who are yet to report to secondary schools is being led by the Ministries of Interior and Coordination of National Government, county and sub-county education directors and the Teachers Service Commission.

The operation has seen, the CS go from one homestead to another in search of the candidates who sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) but had not yet reported to school due to lack of fees.

750,000 out of 1, 075,201 candidates who sat their exams last year have proceeded to secondary schools with more than 325,000 candidates yet to report despite admission being extended by a week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week ordered all government officers deployed in all parts of the county to work with multi-agency teams to speed up the national task.

He directed all field education officers to comb their regions to find candidates who are yet to report to schools and ensure that they are enrolled in the schools they were placed in.

The head teachers of respective schools where the students sat the KCPE were directed to avail all the vital information to aid the process of ensuring that all students enroll in secondary schools.