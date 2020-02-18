Construction of Mwache-Mteza bridge kicks off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Indian Ocean.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – The construction of the Mwache-Mteza bridge across the Indian Ocean to Kwale is progressing well.



So far, the contractor, Fujita Corporation has commenced the works after Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) availed Sh120 million as part of compensation for affected persons.

The cash was forwarded to the National Land Commission (NLC) in December and disbursements are set to start anytime.



NLC has forwarded the names to the Ethics and Anticorruption Corruption Commission for vetting, to ensure that only the right landowners are compensated to avoid fraud.

Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari has welcomed the move but wants the process hastened up.

“We welcome the vetting of the compensation but we want our people who are wallowing in poverty compensated immediately”, he said.



Tayari urged the government to ensure the youth in the area are given jobs since most of the fishing activities have been affected.



A representative of Fujita company said 90 per cent of the jobs were given to the locals.



“We have a community-based organizations that deal with advocacy matters related to the project”, the representative said.

The construction of the Mwache-Mteza bridge commenced in November 2019.



The Mteza Bridge is 1,440 meters long, the longest over the sea bridge in Africa.



It is seven times longer than the Nyali Bridge.

A U-turn will also be constructed at the Tsunza Peninsula.



The project is funded by JICA, just like the Nyali Bridge which has been in existence since 1983.