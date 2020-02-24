Businessman Nginyo Kariuki is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Businessman Nginyo Kariuki died on February 24, 2020.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Businessman Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki, 82, is dead.

His family said he passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on Monday morning.

“It is with great regret that we the family of Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki announce his passing on early this morning at the Aga Khan University Hospital at 1.30am,” a family statement stated.

Nginyo Kariuki is an astute and successful businessman, with several high-end properties in the capital Nairobi with the ownership of Nginyo Towers on Koinange Street, among others.

He will be remembered as a long-standing politician who was instrumental in Kenya’s quest for Multiparty Democracy and is the founder member of The National Alliance Party (TNA).

He was also a renowned golfer who pioneered African golf in Kenya.

Several leaders have sent condolences to the family, including Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.