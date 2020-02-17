Body of Kenya’s envoy to S.Sudan flown back from Juba

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – The body of Chris Karumbu Mburu, Kenya’s envoy to South Sudan who died in Juba has been flown back home.

Ambassador Mburu’s body was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau and family members of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry said it received reports that the Ambassador died of a heart attack on Sunday night.

“It is a sad day for all of us. We have lost an outstanding, dedicated and exemplary person who has worked for the government for over 30 years,” the PS said, of Mburu, who worked as a director of intelligence before he was deployed to South Sudan. He previously worked as an ambassador in Geneva.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family, relatives and friends of Ambassador Mburu.

The President described the late Mburu as a distinguished career public servant and a great Kenyan diplomat who was committed to building strong bilateral ties between Kenya and South Sudan.

“Death has robbed us of a great public servant who served his country with distinction. Since his appointment as our envoy to Juba, Ambassador Mburu has worked hard to ensure free flow of trade and investment between Kenya and South Sudan,” a statement from State House said.

The Head of State eulogized the fallen diplomat as a shining star whose service to the nation shall be dearly missed.

“Kenya has lost a brilliant public servant whose star was shining bright and whose service shall be dearly missed,” the President said.

The late Chris Karumba Mburu was appointed Kenya’s Ambassador to South Sudan by President Kenyatta in 2018.