Blood donations, food for the elderly: Nairobians mark valentine’s day in style

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – As the world commemorated Valentine’s day on Friday, several Kenyans engaged in acts of kindness targeting the elderly and the needy to mark the day.

Emily Magina, a Kimabu resident, visited a Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS) booth to donate blood.

“This will help someone who desperately needs blood it will be of benefit to someone. I am contented to help anyone in need,” she said.

Blood donation campaigns countrywide were supported by corporates and government agencies, the Turkana County Health Department supporting a similar initiate at the County Referral Hospital in Lodwar.

Restaurants were not left behind either as they opened their doors to the elderly.

Two of the elderly persons from Thogoto, both aged 82, who went to Café Deli were among those who enjoyed the various delicacies at the restaurant free of charge.

“There is so much joy here, this place is different, we have been well received never thought it would be this exciting,” Bernard Ikau said.

Café Deli’s Chief Executive Obado Obadoh said the restaurant was determined to put a smile on the faces of elderly persons often neglected by the society.

“There is need to put impact to the people who are vulnerable. It has always been a goal since I started business to put a smile on people’s faces. We choose to bring them to town would be a good experience for them,” he said.

As this was going on, an inaugural men’s conference also took place in Nairobi where attendees who included women expressed their views on what they expected from their partners.

“The man is the head if all is not going well the Head is the problem,” one of them state.

The men’s conference had prior to been a fictional event often used by men to evade the peer pressure that comes with valentine’s day.