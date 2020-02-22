BBI constitutional review to uplift economy, eliminate negative ethnic competition – Odinga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader was speaking on Saturday during a highly charged BBI meeting, the fifth since countrywide rallies started, in Narok County, where he supported calls be local leaders for environment conservation and land reforms/COUTERSY

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga says the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will bring about an economic revolution, reversing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He said young people were in dire need for jobs citing a recently released Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics report, which indicated 70 per cent of Kenya’s 47 million people are below the age of 35 years.

Odinga gave an anecdote of how a group of youths recently asked him for money, but could accept to have money wired through their mobile accounts which had running overdraft facilities.

“They had Fuliza (an M-PESA overdraft service) bills ,” he said.

“We want to bring change and how our country is run,” Odinga said. “If we do not change now, we shall remain at the same point for the next 50 years.”

He further said that the initiative will end negative ethnicity, leading to post-election chaos for decades.

While everyone is entitled to live in any part of the country, Odinga said: “People should respect the locals.”

Also present was Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, who said the BBI report must have clarity when it comes to the position of a Prime Minister, to ensure the country does not have two centres of power.

With clarity, he said the country will avoided a repeat of the confusion witnessed during the coalition government between former President Mwai Kibaki and Odinga as a Prime Minister.

“We need clarity to ensure the Government runs smoothly,” the ANC leader said.

He also asked for clearly defined roles for the Chairperson and CEO of the poll agency, IEBC.

Local leaders led by Narok Governor Samuel Tunai and his Kajiado Counterpart Joseph Ole Lenku detailed their demands which include protection of the Mau forest, protection of community land and women empowerment.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko defended the government’s move to evict people from Mau forest saying it was not political.

“We are protecting people’s lives,” the CS said. “We not just evicting people in Mau alone but in all other water catchments areas in the country.”

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula urged leaders to restrain themselves from causing divisions while rooting for BBI.

“We want a united Kenya,” Wetangula said.

He said the initiative must address electoral justice, to ensure Kenyans don’t shed blood over disputed elections.

The meeting was held amid concerns on exclusion of non-Maasai speaking elected leaders within the region.