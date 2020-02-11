Are Kenyan hospitals prepared for coronavirus?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, Q&A on Coronavirus with Prof. Rodney Adam, Aga Khan University Hospital

Did you know that walking around with a mask (as many are doing elsewhere) will not protect you from getting coronavirus? In this article, we address this and other frequently asked questions on coronavirus.

How likely is it that the virus will reach Kenya?

As is commonly said, microbes don’t need visas. Despite the travel restrictions, the coronavirus has spread to multiple continents, so it is unlikely that travel restrictions will prevent the infection from coming to other parts of the world. The big question is how much secondary transmission there will be; that is, when infected patients go to other countries, how many people will they infect? When we know the answer to that question, we will have a better idea how extensively this virus will spread. Compared to the previous deadly viruses (SARS and MERS), this virus is more transmissible but less dangerous.

Is there anything I should do before it arrives?

The short answer is to do common sense things that will keep you in good health. People are frequently changing their diets, buying respiratory masks, etc. None of these things will help at this time.

If it does come to Kenya, how can I reduce the risk of getting infected?

It is likely that the transmission of coronavirus is similar to that of other respiratory viruses such as influenza. That means that the infection occurs from contact with respiratory secretions of someone who is infected. That can be from directly touching the infected person or from being coughed on. Then, the droplets from the person coughing land on you and establish infection. That means that the most important thing you can do is proper hand hygiene, either washing with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when you have contact with someone who might have a respiratory illness. It is very unlikely that walking around with a mask (as many are doing elsewhere) will make any difference.

Will a normal flu shot help me avoid the worst symptoms?

The flu shot is for preventing infection from influenza and will not prevent coronavirus infection. However, the illness caused by influenza is similar to the coronavirus infection, so if influenza is prevented, there is less chance of suspecting that you have the coronavirus when in fact, it is influenza.

If I catch the virus what is the standard treatment?

So far, there is not a specific medication that treats the virus (as is true for most viruses). However, with good supportive care nearly everyone can survive. That includes oxygen when needed and even a ventilator for those who are really sick.

What are the mortality rates?

So far, the mortality rates in China have been 2-3% but the true number may be higher or lower and will certainly depend on the level of care provided by the hospital. Most of the people hospitalized in China have been over 40 (including none under 15) and half have had other medical illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease or stroke, making them more vulnerable. So far, 1% of those outside China have died.

I have a bad cough and would normally not see a doctor for it—but with this going on, should I go?

To date, we have not had any cases of the coronavirus infection in Kenya. That means that any cough is from another cause, usually a virus. If you are not sick enough to require medical attention and you have not been in contact with someone suspected to have the virus, there is an advantage to not going in. By staying at home, you will spread the cough virus to fewer people.

Given that the virus originated from animals should I stay away from meat and animal products? Should I worry how I handle animals?

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus is originally a bat virus but likely was initially transmitted to humans via another mammal. However, now all the transmission is human to human, so animal contact will not make any difference for this virus. However, do note that there are other infections that can be acquired from animals. For example, there is Anthrax from dead cattle. There is brucellosis from goats, sheep and other animals, and Salmonella from chickens and eggs. And don’t forget that if dogs haven’t been immunized, they can transmit rabies when they bite. That means we must be careful with animals, but it won’t affect us getting the coronavirus.

What are health facilities doing for preparation of an infection?

At Aga Khan University Hospital, if patients come with a potentially contagious illness they will be screened on entry to the facility and when necessary, appropriate precautions will be used. This includes things ranging from TB to cholera to influenza. That same screening process will identify people who might have the coronavirus.

In that case, they will be given a surgical mask and will be taken to an individual room to keep them from placing others at risk. If they require hospitalization, whether a regular room or intensive care, they will be placed in an individual room with proper ventilation. They will receive the same level of care as other patients, including advanced medical treatment when needed, such as a breathing matching or kidney dialysis.

Prof. Adam, is a Professor of Pathology and Medicine at AKUH, Nairobi.