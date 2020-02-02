Another Kenyan student from China quarantined over coronavirus fears

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MOMBASA, Kenya Feb 2 – Another Kenyan student from China was quarantined Sunday, following fears of coronavirus, the deadly viral disease that has killed more than 300 people in China and infected more than 10,000 others.

The female student was isolated at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after complaining of chest pain and difficulty in breathing on arrival from China, medics said.

“She arrived on January 30th from China through Nairobi and she is a medical student in Guanzhou, Southern Medical University,” said Dr Khadija Shikely, County Chief Officer, Health in Mombasa.

“Shukri is strictly isolated and not even family members are allowed to visit her except the Doctor and nurses assigned to her,” he said in a statement to the media, “She is stable but we can not take chances until we get results from Nairobi tomorrow (Monday).

Results from another Kenyan who arrived from China last week turned negative.

Developing story…..