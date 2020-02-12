33-year-old man arrested at Likoni ferry channel with a 2.3-meter-long python

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 12 – A 33-year-old man of Giriama descent was arrested at the Likoni ferry crossing Tuesday night in possession of a live 2.3-meter python weighing 10 kilograms tucked in a black suitcase.

A police report filed at the Ferry Police Station within Mombasa County indicated authorities at the facility flagged the man after an x-ray screening machine picked something unusual hidden inside his suitcase.

It was not immediately clear the motive for possessing the deadly snake, its species being among those commonly used in witchery.

Python skin is also considered a trophy with 2014 estimates valuing the python skin black market at USD1 billion.

The man whose identity was not immediately revealed was set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday to face charges stemming from the possession of a wildlife species without a permit in contravention of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act (2013).

Section 95 of the Act forbids the dealing in wildlife trophy, manufacturing of items from wildlife trophy without a permit.

Offenders are deemed to have committed an offence, “and shall be liable upon conviction to a fine of not less than Sh1mn or imprisonment for a term of not less.”

Further Section 96 (1) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act (2013) recommends a fine of not less than Sh20mn or life imprisonment, a Sh5mn fine or imprisonment of five years or both, or a Sh1mn fine and imprisonment for two years, for any person who engages in sport hunting.