2 more decomposing bodies found in Tsavo West National Park

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Authorities have recovered two more bodies from Tsavo West National Park, a day after four others were found in the same place, raising new concerns among human rights defenders in the country.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victims were tortured then killed. There has been no official comment Police Headquarters in Nairobi but local authorities said an investigation had been launched.

It is not yet clear whether the brutal incident happened in the park or if they were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped there.

Makueni Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the two decomposing bodies recovered on Sunday morning had multiple injuries and their hands were tied from back.

Haki Africa Chief Executive Officer Khalid Hussein has called for speedy investigations in a bid to unravel the mystery surrounding the murder, with an aim of bringing those found culpable to book.

“It is very unfortunate that this is happening. We are calling on the Government to come out clearly and shed light on what is happening,” he said.

He said such cases have been on the increase, pointing out that youths mostly from Kwale County are living in fear.

Last year, 6 more bodies were recovered in the same place and it would later be revealed that the victims were tortured before they were suffocated to death.

Affected family members say their sons were “picked” by men on civilian clothes as they left the mosque.