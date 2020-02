0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya Feb 3 – Thirteen pupils have been killed and over 40 others injured during a stampede at a primary school in Kakamega.

Police say the children were leaving the school when a stampede occurred causing panic all over the school.

The incident occurred at Kakamega Primary School at about 5pm.

Kakamega Central police Chief David Kabena says they have launched an investigation on the cause of the tragedy.

Those injured are admitted to Kakamega County Referal Hospital.