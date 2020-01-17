Work for the progress of our nation, President tells newly appointed CAS’s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday urged the newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS’s) to work towards the betterment of the welfare of all Kenyans.

The President who reiterated his administration’s commitment to the economic agenda noted the rich mix of youth and experience in the team of the ten newly appointed CAS’s.

“You have a good mix and you will also mix with the existing colleagues. Even amongst you have seasoned politicians…you have also a lot of youthful energy around you.

“You combine this together, working with your senior ministers who have a lot of experience as well, supporting them and I am certain that we will make a difference in the lives of our people,” he said.

President Kenyatta spoke at State House, Mombasa during the swearing-in ceremony of the new CAS’s who included seasoned politicians Wavinya Ndeti, Linah Kilimo and Peter Odoyo.

Others were the youthful former University of Nairobi student leader Zachariah Kinuthia, Lawrence Karanja, Nadia Abdallah and Anne Nyaga.

Also sworn-in were Maureen Mbaka, Mumina Bonaya and Dr Mercy Mwangangi Mukui.

The President told the new state officials who were accompanied by their families to support the government’s economic agenda by focusing on work that makes the lives of Kenyans better.

“The agenda as you will find from me is not a political one, as I said a few days is not a political one, it is an economic agenda. It is an agenda that is aimed at focusing on the work at hand. And I expect you to help me achieve that objective,” the President said.

The swearing-in ceremony led by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua was attended by Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet).

Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and George Magoha (Education) also attended the ceremony.