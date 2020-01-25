Waititu to face entire Senate on Tuesday and Wednesday in impeachment trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Senate is next week expected to probe grounds Kiambu County Assembly members relied on to remove their Governor Ferdinand Waititu alias Babayao from office.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has gazetted Tuesday and Wednesday next week as the days when Waititu is to be tried by the whole plenary after Senators shot down a motion seeking to form an 11-member special committee to undertake the task.

The Speaker had on earlier notified the Special Sitting of the Senate that the Clerk of Kiambu County Assembly had forwarded to him documents of Waititu’s impeachment as required by the County Government Act.

If any of the charges against Waititu is upheld, he will stand impeached.

The Governor was last month ousted by 63 Kiambu MCAs who cited three grounds for their action. They accused him of corruption, gross misconduct, and gross violation of the Constitution, the County Government Act and the Public Finance Management Act and alleged abuse of office.

Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and some of the officials in his administration were charged late last year with corruption-related offences.

They are out on bond but the court barred Waititu from accessing his office until the case is heard and determined.