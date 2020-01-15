US commits to help Kenya fight terrorism on 1st commemoration of Dusit attack

1 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, January 15- The United States has reiterated its commitment to help Kenya defeat terrorism on the first commemoration of the 2019 attack at Dusitd2, an uptown complex, where 21 people were killed, including an American and a Briton.

In a statement issued by the Nairobi Embassy, the US committed to continue training and sharing intelligence with the counterparts in the country, to tame the terror threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants.

“Al-Shabaab’s ongoing efforts to destabilize democratic, open societies represent a destructive threat in Kenya and East Africa. The United States and Kenya are training, sharing information, and fighting side by side to defeat this terrorist organization. We remain fully committed to the fight against terrorism and are proud to partner with Kenya to defeat Al-Shabaab,” the Embassy said.

The terror group, with allegiance to Al-Qaeda, was responsible for the Dusitd2 attack, and although lives were lost, more than 700 hundred people were safely evacuated.

The US attributes the efforts to Kenyan security forces and other partners, who moved with speed and courage to rescue people.

The first commemoration happens at a time when security in the country is heightened due to increased terror activities, on the border points, following the recent attack in Manda Bay Airfield in Lamu County, that left 3 Americans dead.

“The United States remembers and commemorates with all Kenyans the 21 lives lost and those injured one year ago in the horrific terrorist attack on the Dusit2D Hotel complex in Nairobi. We again commend the speed and courage of the response by the Kenyan security services who rescued hundreds of innocent civilians and ended the assault,” reads the statement.

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command said after the January 5 attack, that “Al-Shabaab is ruthless and must be dealt with before the network expands its reach to other places, to include their stated desire to strike U.S. citizens on the U.S. homeland.”

A day before the attack on Manda camp, the group killed four school-going children in Saretho, about 25 kilometers from Dadaab refugee camp and has launched two attacks in Garissa, killing more than ten people.