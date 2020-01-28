Tuju says resolutions by Ruto MPs not binding to Jubilee Party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has dismissed resolutions by a section of MPs loyal to Deputy President William Ruto who met in Naivasha for a ‘retreat’, as not binding to the party because it was not a Parliamentary Group meeting.

Tuju said the meeting attended by more than 100 MPs and Senators does not qualify to be called a PG because it was not convened under the party’s constitution, and was not called by the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta or a person delegated by him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, such a meeting cannot and will never be referred to as a Parliamentary Group meeting of the party,” Tuju said in a statement to media houses late Monday.

For a meeting to qualify as the party’s Parliamentary Group, he said, it has to be convened under article 9 part 7 of the Party Constitution.

Part of the resolution arrived at during the Naivasha retreat by the MPs include opposing any changes to the initial report of the Building Bridges Initiative, after they claimed a plot to sneak in proposals aimed at shielding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 bid.

The resolutions read out by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen include plans to hold parallel BBI rallies, starting with Nakuru later this week.

