Three suspected criminals killed in a shoot-out with DCI officers

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Three suspected criminals were night killed, Saturday night during a shootout with DCI detectives in Kamukunji, Nairobi.

The trio were part of a four-member gang who were arrested while attempting to commit a crime.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations intercepted the four criminals along Landhies Road. The police were acting on a tip off from the members of public.

When the suspects were challenged to surrender they engaged the police in a shoot-out and three of them were fatally wounded. The fourth one managed to escape and ran into Muthurwa Estate.

DCI director George Kinoti confirmed, Sunday morning, that his men recovered a pistol, a pen knife and four bullets.

“We recovered from the suspects, one Min 8 pistol, one Conther pistol, a pen knife and four rounds of ammunition,” he confirmed.

The police launched a manhunt for the fourth member who is yet to be apprehended.