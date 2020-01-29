Thirdway Alliance suspends Secretary General days after misaligned BBI proclamation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Thirdway Alliance Party has suspended its Secretary General Fredrick Okango just days after he appeared to contradict the party’s position on the ongoing constitutional review process.

The party’s Executive Director General, Andrew Njoroge, dismissed claims contained in a statement issued by Okango to the effect that National Executive Council (NEC) were unable to reach a consensus on the reintroduction of the Punguza Mizigo Initiative, a constitutional review campaign championed by the Ekuru Aukot-led party.

“There is no ”schism” in the Party. NEC voted overwhelmingly on the matter,” Njoroge told Capital FM News adding the party’s National Delegates Convention would soon met to ratify Okongo’s dismissal.

“Decision to fire him was unanimous,” Aukot added in a quick rejoinder.

Okango stated that some of the NEC members supported a merger of the second round of Punguza Mizigo Initiative and the ongoing consultative framework under Building Bridges Initiative spearheaded by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He alleged that some NEC members were of the opinion that the two process should be merged to avoid running two parallel constitutional amendment processes that would confuse Kenyans and undermine each other’s efforts.

“A number of the issues we raised in Punguza Mizigo, like; Strengthening devolution by increasing county allocations to at least 35 per cent, ending theft of public money, Adopting the ward as a unit of accelerated development, Reducing wage bill and recurrent expenditure and ensuring that the elusive 1/3 gender rule is achieved among other issues are already tackled in BBI 1. It will not be in the national interest to have two similar initiatives discuss the same issues,” Okango stated.

He went on to say, “Some NEC members and majority of Kenyans would want Thirdway Alliance to join hands with other political parties in seeing BBI fulfill its mandate and then decide whether to pursue what will be left unattended to if any.”

The party suspended Okango after issuing a statement which Njoroge claimed misrepresented the party’s position.

Party Leader Aukot dismissed claims of divisions in the party as misleading.

“This is to inform you that Thirdway Alliance Party’s National Executive Council has suspended you as the Party’s Secretary General pending ratification of your dismissal by the National Delegates Convention,” a part of a letter addressed to Okango read.

Hours after his suspension, Okango lashed out at his party saying “Political parties are public institutions with expanded democratic spaces governed by law and order. They are not private businesses.”

Thirdway Alliance Party came up with a constitutional amendment initiative dubbed Punguza Mizigo but it failed to get the greenlight from a majority of county assemblies as required by law for it to be presented for adoption in a referendum.

Out of the 47 counties, Turkana and Uasin Gishu counties were the only counties that passed the Bill.

The Bill had outlined a raft of proposals including a 7-year single term presidency and a reduction in the number of representation in parliament among other proposals.