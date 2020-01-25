Stop threatening us, Onyonka tells Ruto on ICC claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, KISII, Kenya Jan 25 – Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop seeking sympathy from Kenyans by bringing up the International Criminal Court (ICC) case, where charges of Crimes Against Humanity he was facing were dropped.

He was facing the charges alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta and four other Kenyans, who all walked free after their charges were dropped due to lack of evidence in the cases that resulted from the 1997 post election violence that left more than 1200 people dead and over half a million others displaced—mainly in Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard.

During a live interview on NTV on Thursday night, Ruto claimed that powerful forces were working to revive his case, as part of measures to frustrate his 2022 presidential bid, when he hopes to succeed President Kenyatta who is on his second and final term in office.

“The Deputy President is seeking sympathy and at the same time threatening Kenyans,” Onyonka said on Friday at Kisii School during the fund raising organized by Old boys association.

“I saw in the newspapers the Deputy President said that some people are planning to send him back to ICC,” said Onyonka, “ Be good to us let us respect ourselves. We want a country where people love each other where we disagree on principals and policy. We will not disagree on where we were born and which community we come from and who you vote for. We will not disagree on that.”

Onyonka said Abagusii community has clocked over 3 million voters, a number he argues, must set the community to the top negotiation table.

More leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, were expected to respond to the Deputy President during a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Mombasa on Saturday.