Standoff at City Hall as Sonko-leaning MCAs evict Finance Executive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – There was a standoff at City Hall on Monday after Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) allied to embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stormed the office of the current Acting Finance County Executive Committee (CEC) Member Pauline Kahiga, demanding that she approves payments of pending bills.

The Assembly’s Minority Whip Peter Imwatok told Capital FM News some Sonko-allied MCAs want Sh1 billion that was released by the Treasury for the payment of pending bill diverted, a move which Kahiga declined.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sonko orders his loyal MCAs to evict the CEC for Finance for failure to accept to divert pending bills of 1 b which was released by Treasury as Sonko team lead by Chief of Staff who want their people to paid the entire money while the CEC Member for Finance Pauline Kahiga insists of she will not pay,” he said in a statement.

The Acting Finance CEC Member is accused of having refused to sign and forward documents that would have resulted in the release of the funds.

The MCAs evicted Kahiga and installed Trade CEC Member Allan Igambi in her place.

Kahiga managed to sneak out of City Hall after she was tipped off and reported the alleged intimidation at the KICC Police Station.

She has been accused by the MCAs of deliberately blocking the payment of eligible bills.

Another source told Capital FM News that the MCAs had met Sonko earlier in the day, the Governor reportedly directing them to proceed and effect the ‘reshuffle’ in the docket.

The MCAs were further enraged after learning that the Finance CEC Member was yet to approve payments of their insurance cover among other emoluments.

The attempt by the Sonko to make changes in his cabinet could face resistance similar to his nomination of Anne Kananu as the Deputy Governor.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji termed the decision as acceptable citing the City boss had violated his bail terms

The Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti last month barred Sonko from accessing his office after he was been charged with money laundering and unlawful acquisition of public property at City Hall amounting to Sh357 million.