Senators hold inhouse session ahead on Waititu impeachment hearing

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – The Senate Tuesday adjourned into in-house session until 11 am when it was set to reconvene to commence the impeachment hearing on Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

In his communication from the chair, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said the session will allow the senators who have been recalled from the recess to agree on the rules of procedure to be used during the two-day session set to conclude with a determination on Wednesday.

“Honourable Senators as it our tradition we will hold a closed preparatory session to discuss the management of the investigation of the plenary in the next two days. This is aimed at ensuring that the investigation process is conducted seamlessly and timelessly,” he said.

The Senate will hear the matter in plenary after the senators last week rejected a motion to establish an 11-member special committee to substantiate the allegations leveled against the governor by the Kiambu County Assembly.

The Governor was ousted by 63 Kiambu MCAs in December 2019 who cited three grounds.

They accused him of corruption, gross misconduct, and gross violation of the Constitution, the County Government Act and the Public Finance Management Act and alleged abuse of office.

Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and some of the officials in his administration were charged late last year with corruption-related offences.

They are out on bond but the court barred Waititu from accessing his office until the case is heard and determined.

Twenty-four of the 47 county senate representatives, commonly known as “delegation” are required under the law to uphold the impeachment proceedings, effectively sending the governor parking.