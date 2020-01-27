Sarah Cohen set for supervised visit to matrimonial home as tycoon Tob’s murder case continues

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27 – Nearly half a year since detectives took over the late Tob Cohen’s home, his wife Sarah Wairimu is set to visit the multi-million shillings premises in Kitisuru, Nairobi, on Monday.

This is after court allowed her to pick her belongings as the home remains a crime scene following Cohen’s brutal murder in September 2019.

Cohen’s decomposing body was found dumped inside an underground tank within the compound of the expansive Kitisuru home.

Wairimu, who is battling murder charges in court alongside two others, will be in the company of her lawyer Phillip Murgor and detectives.

She has since denied playing a role in the killing of Cohen and was released on cash bail after spending weeks in remand.

Orders granting her conditional access to the home she lived together with Cohen were issued on January 16 by Lady Justice Stella Mutuku.

Wairimu is only allowed to pick “her particulars,” the judge ruled.

“Ms Wairimu is allowed to collect her clothes, shoes, handbags and grooming tools from the premises,” she ruled.

Cohen’s body was found on September 13, some two months after he was reported missing.