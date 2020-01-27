Ruto-leaning legislators to hold ‘all-inclusive’ BBI rally in Nakuru on Feb 8

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27 – Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto are set to hold their first forum on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Nakuru on Saturday, February 8.

Speaking after an indoor meeting in Naivasha on Monday attended by over 173 lawmakers both from the National Assembly and Senate, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said the rally will enhance ongoing forums to allow everyone to participate regardless of their political affiliation.

He affirmed the meetings will be apolitical and leaders from different formations given an opportunity to freely air their views.

“Our contribution to this process is to ensure it reaches every part of the country and we are enhancing the number of rallies for everybody. We welcome the President, his Deputy, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and all political party leaders to these rallies because we want to build bridges of friendship. We agreed last week that we have ended the discuss of us versus them,” Murkomen said.

He added the rallies will not be about the politicians who will attend but about ordinary Kenyans and the recommendations they want included in the final BBI report.

“One of the reasons why we decided that we must end this idea of one group going for these rallies and another one does not is because we realized it was not achieving the objective of uniting the country. It was counterproductive,” Murkomen said.

Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome emphasized the need for the process to be redirected to Kenyans to end the narrative of creating positions for a few individuals.

“When we go to Nakuru for BBI meeting can we ask the people of Nakuru what their priorities are. Is it tea, is it coffee or milk? Let us not take a story of creating positions at the top level yet Kenyans have been saying we need to reduce representation in Parliament. We need to listen to Kenyans,” she said.

The pro-Ruto team further stated that they want the Judiciary adequately funded to enhance the delivery of justice.

They recommended 3.5 percent of the national revenue to be allocated to the judicial arm.

The figure, they said, should captured in the final BBI report.

Saku MP Dida Raso condemned the under-funding of judiciary which he noted had made it appear as though the judiciary had to plead for funding from the national executive.