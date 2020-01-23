Ruto cautions politicians against sidelining others in ongoing BBI debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned leaders against using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to sideline other Kenyans.

He said Kenya is bigger than any politician, noting that no one would be allowed to use BBI to divide or sideline Kenyans.

Dr Ruto said Kenyans irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations have a right to give their views as far as the BBI recommendations were concerned.

Speaking during a tour of development projects in Embakasi West Constituency, Nairobi County, on Thursday, Dr Ruto said Kenya ‘is for all of us’ adding that everyone’s views matters.

“BBI is for all Kenyans and no one should be sidelined or prevented from giving his or her views. Each Kenyan’s views matter and should be respected,” said Dr Ruto.

He said no one had the authority to lecture Kenyans on the nature of people to attend BBI meetings.

“We are not refugees in Kenya to be invited to attend BBI meetings. We are participating in the process because we have a right to do so since the program is for all of us. No one should tell us who should attend and who should not attend such meetings,” said Dr Ruto.