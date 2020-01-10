Ruto: BBI report widely accepted, political mobilization ploy to defraud taxpayers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, VIHIGA, Kenya, Jan 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has questioned the use of public resources in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Dr Ruto who spoke in Emuhaya where he led an empowerment programme at Esibakala Primary School on Friday said there was no need for the ongoing political mobilization as no one was opposed to the initiative.

“What are all these campaigns for? Who do they want to persuade? Is it a way of misusing Government resources?” posed Dr Ruto.

He said there was no need for the BBI drama as the entire country was behind it.

“If there are those opposing BBI, let them not hide behind these campaigns,” he explained. “They should come out and say what they are opposed to.”

He said there was a reason for Kenyans to worry as BBI report copies had not been availed to them.

“Are there politicians who want to make a decision for Kenyans?” he asked.

On the basis that no one had a problem with BBI, Dr Ruto argued that the report should be implemented and the resources being put in it channeled to productive activities that would better the lives of Kenyans.

“We want to bring an end to all these BBI issues and focus on the transformation of our country via the Big Four agenda and Vision 2030,” added Dr Ruto.