Roads Board to issue Sh150bn bond to finance infrastructure maintenance

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 27 – The Kenya Roads Board (KRB) plans to issue a Sh150 billion bond to fund development, maintenance and rehabilitation of roads across the country.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia Monday said the funding will be available by March 2020.

Fielding questions from journalists in Kisumu where he reviewed ongoing works at the lake port, Macharia said several roads remain unfinished across the country due to financial challenges.

He said with the signing of Kenya Roads Board (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the way is now paved for sourcing of funds to implement Jubilee’s government infrastructure development plan.

“We are aware there were some challenges in completing certain roads across all the counties,” he said.

Macharia said KRB is now ready to issue a bond after the signing of the law in December last year.

“KRB are very ready to issue a bond, they are sourcing for an advisor so that we can have an arrangement for that bond which the funds will be available by March,” he said.

The CS said the government will complete all the stalled road projects in the country.

Macharia said the KRB will be able to set aside funds for repayments of loans and other facilities taken for road maintenance, development and rehabilitation.

“The bond is about Sh150 billion which will be issued to investors, then we will clear all the pending bills which is owed to contractors which is about Sh80 billion,” he said.

Macharia was reacting to questions by journalists on the unfinished Mamboleo junction section of Kisumu-Kakamega road.

The CS said the new Act seeks to ensure that roads for which tenders have been awarded and money allocated are completed within the set contractual timelines.