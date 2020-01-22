Pro-Raila legislators welcome move by Ruto-allied peers to join BBI rallies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed has on Wednesday welcomed the resolution by lawmakers backing Deputy President William Ruto to join regional consultative forums on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

“This are public functions and you cannot stop anyone from attending, it is for all Kenyans,” he affirmed.

Mohammed however said leaders wishing to attend Saturday’s rally in Mombasa must maintain decorum, amid fears that the predominant faction allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could muzzle leaders with divergent opinions.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, flanked by Mohamed together with Kieni lawmaker Kanini Kega and Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, said proposals contained in BBI will address concerns by Kenyans and unite the country.

“They should come with good moods; it is a happy thing. They should not come with any conditions, they are free to organize many more meetings,” Sakaja said.

On Tuesday, a group of legislators allied to Ruto announced that they will attend all scheduled regional BBI meetings after snubbing previous ones held in Kisii and Kakamega.

The leaders led by Elgeyo Markwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen stated they had opted to discuss issues affecting Kenyans within the BBI framework, calling for a sober discourse void of partisan politics.

Murlomen was flanked by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihuka, her Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and South Mugirango’s Sylvanus Osoro.

The Senate Majority Leader said noted their participation in these rallies, will redirect the BBI conversation to people-centric issues such as the economy, unemployment, social justice, rule of law and human rights, will be addressed.

The legislators demanded the entire BBI process to be driven in an open and transparent manner by the gazetted steering committee.

They opposed the use of public funds to organize BBI rallies unless appropriated by parliament or county assemblies.