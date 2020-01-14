President Kenyatta orders suspension of new NHIF regulations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday ordered the immediate suspension of the newly proposed National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) regulations to allow for the further consultation.

The head of state made the announcement during a televised address to the nation beamed from State House, Mombasa.

“Given my administration’s commitment to provide affordable health, I am today directing the Ministry of Health to immediately halt the implementation of these proposals to allow for further consultations,” he said in his speech.

This comes after public outcry against NHIF regulations which leading workers’ unions punitive to contributing low income earners.

The changes which took effect at the beginning of this year require voluntary members who pay an annual subscription of Sh6,000 upfront and wait for six months before they can access services.

Under the new rules, a member can only include one spouse and a maximum of five children as dependents.

The announcement came a day after the National Assembly invited the Fund’s Board, Acting Chief Executive Officer Nicodemus Odongo and the Ministry of Health to give the criteria that informed new measures on January 26.

“We have already given Sh21 billion extra money in the Supplementary Budget to enhance the delivery of the UHC, from the dispensary level we are focusing much more on preventing we are hoping the Governors are going to side with the Judiciary so we can have more personnel, more human resource,” National Assembly Health Committee Chairperson Sabina Chege.

She added: “We are talking about the UHC, are the reforms they have sent to the public, are the friendly to the UHC, are the encouraging access, or are they making access to the UHC very difficult. So we will be meeting and reviewing those things and we want to assure Kenyan that we are there representatives in Parliament, we will not allow regulations to be passed that are oppressive.”

The funds’ management which had met on December 19, last year explained that the changes were aimed at attaining sustainable universal health coverage.

But labour industry stakeholders such as the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) blamed mismanagement of the Fund for the changes, claiming the newly introduced regulations by the NHIF board were a ploy “to cover up their mess.”

The NHIF regulations stated that in case of default for 12 months and above, the affected member will be required to start payment afresh and can only be eligible for benefits after 90 days from the date of resumption of payment in addition to a one-year upfront payment, payable within the waiting period while observing due dates.

For both maternity and specialized services, any dependent declared after initial registration shall be subjected to a 6-month waiting period, the guidelines indicate.

The changes exempt programmes that target the vulnerable including free maternity, the elderly, persons with disabilities and health insurance subsidy programmes.