Pomp and colour as Chinese in Kenya marks New Year festivities

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – China will kick off its New Year celebrations Saturday, in what is considered the country’s most important annual festival.

Known in China as Chun-jie, or the Spring Festival, the festival is celebrated by 20 percent of the world’s population.

As part of the Spring Festival celebrations, the embassy held a ceremony on January 20, attended by hundreds of the Chinese community in Kenya and other guests.

In Nairobi, the Chinese community in Kenya will converge at the Two Rivers Mall, in Nairobi, where an inaugural event will be held in what is aimed at displaying Chinese rich culture.

“This is a big celebration in China and among the Chinese people all over the world, said Wu Peng, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya.

Ambassador Wu said he is confident that the existing mutual relations between China and Kenya will advance even more, on the basis of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and will deliver more benefits to both countries.

“During this joyful festival season, I would like to greet my Kenyan friends in a Chinese way: Happy Chinese New Year & Wish you good Fortune! May the long-lasting friendship between Chinese and Kenyan people continue to flourish,” the ambassador said.

Traditionally, the ambassador said, the festival accords Chinese people an opportunity to pay respect to ancestors, to enjoy time with families, to spread best wishes to friends, and to receive red envelopes (pocket money) from elders.

Across China, millions of people have been traveling whole week to and from various destinations to join their friends and families in marking the important day.