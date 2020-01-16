Police lob teargas to disperse demonstrations over poor state of access road in Mwiki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Transport was paralyzed along Kasarani-Mwiki highway on Thursday as residents in Mwiki, Kasarani, protested over the poor state of a major link road in the area.

Hundreds of residents were forced to walk for more than 10 kilometres to Thika Superhighway to board Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to the city centre.

The agitated youths mostly working in the PSVs have been engaging police in running battles while insisting that the road must be repaired for normalcy to return.

Protests over the road are almost an annual event in the area, with previous protests leading to loss of lives.

On Wednesday, an unknown number of youths were arrested by the police with one other protesting youth said to have died as a result of a brutal police crackdown. The police service is yet to comment on the reports.

A spot check by Capital FM News showed extensive damage on the road with kilometers of untarmacked road ridden with potholes.