ODM says no regrets for Odinga inauguration as People’s President

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party says it has no regrets in participating in the mock swearing in of former Premier Raila Odinga as the People’s President two years ago in a tense ceremony at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park.

Odinga who contested the August 2017 presidential poll and consequently led a boycott in the October 2017 fresh presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court, was sworn in on January 30, 2018, the Party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in an exclusive interview with Capital FM News on Thursday revealing that the day was historic.

“There are no regrets from the perspective of the party in fact, in the history of ODM it is going to be one of the important days a day when the party and its support decided to assert itself that it is a major stakeholder in this country,” he said.

Odinga led coalition which was then a partner in the National Super Alliance (NASA) that comprised of Wiper Party Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya, under the leadership of Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula had in the run up to the mock swearing in led protests and boycott of some products over what they described was due to a bungled election.

Sifuna said the exercise that was marred by tense moments ostensibly after the Kenyan government had stated categorically that it amounted to treason, set a very important precedent in the fight for electoral reforms in the country notably in ensuring subsequent elections meet the threshold of a free and a fair exercise.

“I pay homage to the millions of Kenyans who in the face of the very real threat of death decided that they were going to assert themselves that no one come rain or sunshine was going to stop the searing in process,” he said.

The administration of oath that was overseen by Rauaraka MP T.J Kajwang who faced treason charges alongside controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna commissioned the oath.

Odinga took the podium alone after his NASA principals failed to show up in what to date has been described as sheer betrayal from Musyoka, Mudavadi and Wetangula.

The acrimonious 2017 election subsequently birthed a truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga in what is now the famously referred to us the handshake that was brokered on the March 9, 2018 at the steps of Harambe House.

Consequently, a 14-member taskforce was formed to explore ways of solving the country’s perennial problems that are occasioned by the hotly contested elections that take place every five years.

The Building Bridges Initiative Report (BBI) was subsequently birthed with the contents of the 156-page document meant to unite the country but ironically according to pundits its discourse has generated discord in the country.

Meanwhile, Sifuna dismissed claims that it has abandoned the self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement General Miguna who remains exiled in Canada after he was deported by the Kenyan government in February 2018.

Sifuna noted despite Miguna who has since made three unsuccessful attempts to return to the country not being an ODM member, the party has been consistent in providing him legal counsel.

“I want to make it very clear that all the court orders you hear Miguna singing about they were obtained by ODM.

All the lawyers in the case were retained and they were paid by ODM. If anything, ODM has been behind fighting for his return in obtaining all those court orders he likes to parrot about,” he said.

Miguna has since severed ways with the ODM Party over what he has accused it of betrayal but Sifuna remains steadfast that the party was expressly involved in defending for his rights despite Miguna’s unending insults.

He laughed off claims that the party was afraid of Miguna and instead describe his constant lamentations as pure sideshows.

“We have extended an invitation to him and the country’s leadership has made it clear that he is free to return and for the record we do not fear anyone,” he said.

When he addressed a rally in Gusii stadium earlier this month, Odinga scolded Miguna noting that “he was a small person who was not a threat to anybody”.

Miguna was deported back to Canada in March after spending 72 hours at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, demanding to be allowed reentry on a Kenyan passport seized when he was initially deported in February.

His third attempt to return to Kenya aborted after two airlines declined to fly him to Nairobi over red alert advisories issued by the government but the self-proclaimed General has vowed to fight on.