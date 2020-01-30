Nyoro’s swearing in as Kiambu Governor put off over legal challenges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

,

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – The swearing-in of James Nyoro to take over as the new Kiambu Governor after the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu has been postponed over legal challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of Nyoro’s supporters and leaders had assembled at the County Headquarters, where he was ready to take an oath, only for the Judiciary to postpone the exercise, prompting protests from locals.

The exercise was postponed after legal experts questioned the legality of the swearing-in before the expiry of 10 days as required by law, to enable any dissatisfied party to lodge a challenge in court.

Waititu is already seeking orders to overturn the Senate decision to uphold a motion by the Kiambu MCAs who voted to send him home last year.

To be updated….