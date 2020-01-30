Nyoro’s elusive oath as Kiambu Governor set for Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – The swearing-in of James Nyoro as Kiambu Governor, to take over from Ferdinand Waititu who was impeached, will now take place on Friday morning, following a Gazette Notice by the County Secretary Martin Mbugua.

The notice was issued late Thursday, following confusion that marred the exercise that aborted over legal challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

A High Court judge, John Onyiego, who was scheduled to administer the oath said he decided to cancel the exercise because the law had not been followed.

Hundreds of Nyoro’s supporters and leaders had assembled at the County Headquarters, where he was ready to take an oath, only for the Judiciary to postpone the exercise, prompting protests from locals.

Waititu has already filed a case in the High Court, seeking orders to overturn the Senate’s decision to uphold a motion by the Kiambu MCAs who voted to send him home last year.

On Thursday, a section of Kiambu leaders walked out of the Governor’s office, hoping to get a judge to administer the oath, only to wait for more than five hours.

Led by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, the leaders said they were frustrated since the judge had been assuring them he was going there whenever they called him.

“He has been saying that he is coming since 9 a.m., who is he consulting?” a visibly agitated legislator said.

Outside, a section of leaders and supporters of Nyoro were singing and dancing, some yelling “Nobody can stop reggae,” that was ignited in Mombasa last week by ODM leader Raila Odinga, in reference to the Building Bridges Initiative bandwagon.

They switched from Kikuyu gospel songs to reggae and any other song that inspired hope.

The county offices’ gate was closed for hours, as a precautionary measure, in case unwelcome guests like the impeached Governor Waititu stormed in.

People getting inside the premises underwent thorough security scrutiny, including journalists, some of whom were locked out for hours.