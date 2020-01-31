Nyoro says his administration will not victimize Waititu sympathizers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Newly inaugurated Kiambu Governor James Nyoro assured the county staff that no one will be victimized as he took over the reigns of power following the impeachment Ferdinand Waititu.

While giving his maiden speech as the third county chief on Friday, he assured those who have been working in the county that their jobs are secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyoro vowed to work with everyone regardless of their political differences to deliver services to Kiambu residents.

“I want the people of Kiambu of my total commitment towards this course. We must redeem our reputation and I will work closely in a cordial manner with the members of the county assembly to help our people actualize timely development and work within the law,” Nyoro said.

He promised to expedite the absorption of workers engaged on contracts as soon as the county public service board is established.

“There will be no victimization, and no one should fear because this is a new era. You did not choose where you are, and I want to reiterate that there are several people who have been working in this county since November 2019 without a valid contract. As soon as we establish a public service board, we will ensure that those who will continue to work will be paid accordingly but according to the law,” Nyoro assured.

“I count on all of you to support us deliver better services in an accountable, participatory, inclusive and people targeted manner,” he went on to appeal.

Nyoro was installed the Governor of Kiambu, following the Senate’s decision on Wednesday to uphold the impeachment of Waititu by the Kiambu County Assembly.

He was installed a day after an inauguration ceremony flopped over legal hurdles.

Justice John Onyiego who presided over the function said the gazettement of Nyoro’s installation met the legal threshold.

Justice Onyiego, who was scheduled to administer the oath during the aborted ceremony on Thursday said he decided to cancel an inauguration because the law had not been followed.

Hundreds of Nyoro’s supporters and leaders had assembled at the County Headquarters, where he was ready to take an oath, only for the Judiciary to postpone the exercise, prompting protests by a section of locals.

Waititu already filed a case in the High Court on Thursday, seeking orders to overturn the Senate’s decision to uphold a motion by the Kiambu MCAs who voted to impeach him.

His attempt to stop Nyoro’s swearing in was rejected by the court.